Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect Brown captured crawling from attic

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has provided updated information about the capture of murder suspect Michael Brown.
Investigators say they had information that led them back to the house of murder victim Rodney Brown in the early morning hours of November 27. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother, and he was killed on November 9. Michael Brown had been on the run since.
As officers were about to enter the attic on the morning of the 27th, Michael Brown crawled out of the attic space and was arrested without incident.
Michael Brown did not contact law enforcement to turn himself in or surrender, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
