RPS decides on rezoning plan for 2020-21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Board voted to move forward with one of the rezoning plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school board had four options and voted to move forward with Proposal Y, which can be viewed entirely HERE. However, Monday’s vote will not impact north side schools.
Superintendent Jason Kamras’s administration has supported the rezoning effort to both alleviate overcrowding and help bolster diversity and equity throughout RPS.
After half a year of community debate, and an intensive $127,000 redistricting study, four rezoning options were under final consideration.
The redistricting will help reduce overcrowding, especially on the city’s southside, including moving students into three new schools set to open next year.
