Police search for group who stole thousands of dollars from gaming machine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for five people caught on video tampering with a gaming machine, stealing thousands of dollars.
According to police, the group was seen in a gaming room at Pop’s Bar & Grille on Giant Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The video shows them feeding cash into the machine and pulling it back out in what’s known as fishing.
Fishing is a type of theft in which the machine will register the bill as credit and allow people to play or cash out.
Several thousand dollars was reportedly stolen.
Anyone with information on the crime should call 804-646-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.