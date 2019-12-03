Police asking for help finding men who broke into Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help identifying two men caught on camera breaking into a business early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of N Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a burglary alarm that went off around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found the front door smashed in - likely by a rock thrown at the glass.
Surveillance video shows two men breaking the glass and entering the building.
One of the men was last seen wearing an olive green Hollister hoodie and blank pants. The other is pictured wearing all dark clothing.
The men did not take anything from the store because the cashier area is surrounded by ballistic glass and they could not get inside.
Anyone with information about the break-in should call 804-646-4656 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
