News to Know for Dec. 3: Gas station armed robbery; New schools for some RPS students; Another 2nd Amendment sanctuary city; Trump impeachment report vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door!
You’re waking up to temperatures a little cooler than average, but good news, it’s going to stay dry through the weekend!
Mostly sunny skies will carry us into next week, when rain is likely Monday.
Take a look at these surveillance pictures from an armed robbery in Chesterfield.
Police say he robbed the Raceway gas station on Jeff Davis Highway around 10:30 Monday night and fled in a 4-door sedan.
If you know anything about this robbery, call crime solvers at 804-748-0660.
Last night, Richmond Public Schools decided some students will switch schools next year.
The plan approved impacts schools on the southside, but it doesn’t touch high schools. MLK is the only middle school that will no longer enroll students from that area.
A boil-water advisory remains in effect for people in Prince George. That’s because a water main repair over the weekend near the Appomattox River left parts of the system vulnerable to contaminants.
Route 60 in New Kent County has reopened after a dump truck crash in the vicinity of Pocahontas Trail.
A portion of it went off the bridge and into the Chickahominy River.
No one was injured when a tractor-trailer was destroyed by fire on I-66 in Fauquier County on Tuesday morning.
Police have not said what led to the fire.
Gun activists are celebrating after the Lousia County board of supervisors approved a resolution to make the county a second amendment sanctuary.
It joins the growing list of Virginia counties that voted to defend gun rights after the state’s november 5th elections put democrats in control of the general assembly.
Today, Prince William County republicans plan to introduce a similar resolution, that could be voted on as early as next Tuesday.
It was compiled after weeks of testimony from a dozen witnesses.
If the report is adopted, it will be sent to the house judiciary committee, which will decide whether to recommend articles of impeachment. That panel will have its first hearing on Wednesday.
That deal you got while shopping may be very dangerous.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 19 different recalled products were sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.
The drug is called aducanumab and has proven effective when given to patients monthly by IV.
The Jefferson Hotel kicked off the Christmas season last night with its annual tree lighting. Rewatch it all here:
“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” - Laura Ingalls Wilder
