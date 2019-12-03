News to Know for Dec. 3: Gas station armed robbery; New schools for some RPS students; Another 2nd Amendment sanctuary city; Trump impeachment report vote

News to Know for Dec. 3
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 3, 2019 at 6:56 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 7:04 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door!

Cool, But Dry

You’re waking up to temperatures a little cooler than average, but good news, it’s going to stay dry through the weekend!

A little cooler than average

Mostly sunny skies will carry us into next week, when rain is likely Monday.

New Overnight

Take a look at these surveillance pictures from an armed robbery in Chesterfield.

Police say this man walked into the RaceWay Gas Station at 5600 Jefferson Davis Highway around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 2, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
Police say this man walked into the RaceWay Gas Station at 5600 Jefferson Davis Highway around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 2, pulled out a gun and demanded money. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)

Police say he robbed the Raceway gas station on Jeff Davis Highway around 10:30 Monday night and fled in a 4-door sedan.

If you know anything about this robbery, call crime solvers at 804-748-0660.

RPS Rezoning Decision

Last night, Richmond Public Schools decided some students will switch schools next year.

RPS decides on rezoning plan for 2020-21

The plan approved impacts schools on the southside, but it doesn’t touch high schools. MLK is the only middle school that will no longer enroll students from that area.

Check out the full proposal here.

Boil-Water Advisory

A boil-water advisory remains in effect for people in Prince George. That’s because a water main repair over the weekend near the Appomattox River left parts of the system vulnerable to contaminants.

Here’s how to consume water safely.

Dump Truck Dangles Off Bridge

Route 60 in New Kent County has reopened after a dump truck crash in the vicinity of Pocahontas Trail.

A portion of it went off the bridge and into the Chickahominy River.

(Source: Tony Orpiano)

Massive Truck Fire

No one was injured when a tractor-trailer was destroyed by fire on I-66 in Fauquier County on Tuesday morning.

By the time police arrived, the truck was parked on the shoulder and fully engulfed in flames.
By the time police arrived, the truck was parked on the shoulder and fully engulfed in flames. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Police have not said what led to the fire.

2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Gun activists are celebrating after the Lousia County board of supervisors approved a resolution to make the county a second amendment sanctuary.

It joins the growing list of Virginia counties that voted to defend gun rights after the state’s november 5th elections put democrats in control of the general assembly.

Nearly 600 people packed the meeting Monday night to show their support for gun rights and make their voices heard.

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, December 2, 2019

Today, Prince William County republicans plan to introduce a similar resolution, that could be voted on as early as next Tuesday.

Impeachment Report Vote

Today, the House intelligence committee will vote on the impeachment report into President Trump.

It was compiled after weeks of testimony from a dozen witnesses.

Impeachment hearings continue as Trump attends NATO event

If the report is adopted, it will be sent to the house judiciary committee, which will decide whether to recommend articles of impeachment. That panel will have its first hearing on Wednesday.

Recall Alert

That deal you got while shopping may be very dangerous.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 19 different recalled products were sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

For the full list of items, click here.

Alzheimers Drug Treatment

A new drug might offer to 5 million people in the United State affected by Alzheimer’s Disease.

Alzheimer's drug show promise in tests

The drug is called aducanumab and has proven effective when given to patients monthly by IV.

Jefferson Tree Lighting

The Jefferson Hotel kicked off the Christmas season last night with its annual tree lighting. Rewatch it all here:

TREE LIGHTING: Festivities are underway at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond for the 33rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting!

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, December 2, 2019

Check out our full list of holiday events here.

Final Thought

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” - Laura Ingalls Wilder

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.