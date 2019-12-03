NBC12, Entercom team up for 36-hour Radiothon to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Once again this year, NBC12 will be teaming up with our radio partners at Entercom for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.
It takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5 and raises money for Richmond’s Children’s hospital.
NBC12 will broadcast live both days during our morning and evening newscasts.
Tune in to the radiothon live with MIX 98.1, Q94, 1140 WRVA, and BIG 98.5, to hear stories from local families about their experience at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Listeners will then be invited to call 804-228-KIDS and make a donation over the phone to support the hospital. Donate today here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.