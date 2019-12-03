National Career Fairs Hiring Event in Richmond Dec. 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the event, there will be hundreds of job opportunities to take your career to the next level.
The career fair will take place at the Holiday Inn Richmond South-Bells Road located on 4303 Commerce Road from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
Job seekers will be able to meet with employers face to face with multiple interview opportunities.
You can also apply for jobs at the event and be hired on-site.
Attendance is free for all job seekers.
For more information, call 877-561-5627 or visit the National Career Fairs website.
