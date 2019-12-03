2019 Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award nominees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 will present the Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award to the area’s top high school football player, as decided by head coaches and select media. The honor will be presented on December 17 at 7:30pm. Here are your nominees, selected by each respective head coach:
Carter Applewhite (SS, J.R. Tucker)
Robert Barlow (RB/DB, Dinwiddie)
Trey Boll (WR/TE/DE, Collegiate)
Demond Claiborne (RB, King William)
Marcus Dreher (QB, Matoaca)
Devin Flowers (RB, Glen Allen)
Roemell Garcia (QB, Manchester)
Kevin Gayles (WR/SS, Huguenot)
Shamar Garham (RB/LB, Thomas Jefferson)
TreVeyon Henderson (RB/DB, Hopewell)
Levi Huesman (QB, Hanover)
Jarett Hunter (QB, Louisa)
Maliek James (OL/DL, Benedictine)
Nigel James (RB, Hermitage)
Jaden Johnson (WR, Clover Hill)
Bo Kite (QB/DB, Deep Run)
Thomas Laughlin (WR/K/P, Douglas Freeman)
Wyatt Lowe (DL, Powhatan)
Conner Mahon (DB/WR, Mills Godwin)
Devin McCray (RB/DB, Goochland)
Jeff Moore (LB, St. Christopher’s)
Tavian Morris (WR, Prince George)
Jamarre Moyer (OL/DE, Armstrong)
Isiah Paige (WR/DB, Varina)
Trevor Parker (QB/RB, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot)
Antonio Perkins (WR/DL, Midlothian)
Tyson Pledger (DE/TE, L.C. Bird)
Naquari Rogers (QB, Life Christian)
Meziah Scott (QB, Petersburg)
Tavarus Short (LB, Highland Springs)
Alex Sikkar (QB/DB, Patrick Henry)
Jalen Smith (WR/DB, Trinity)
Syncere Tann (WR/KR, James River)
Aerek Thomas (QB, John Marshall)
Tyler Warren (QB/DB, Atlee)
Ethan West (WR/LB, Cosby)
Garrison Wheatley (OL/DL, Monacan)
Jasiah Williams (QB/WR/DB, Thomas Dale)
Lavell Williams Jr. (RB, Lee-Davis)
Zyshawn Witcher (All-purpose, George Wythe)
Wayne Wolf (LB, Colonial Heights)
Lloyd Worsham (QB/WR/DB, Meadowbrook)
Tyshawn Wyatt (OL/DL, Henrico)
