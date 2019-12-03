Man recovering after being shot in leg

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on Tuesday morning in Hopewell.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South 15th Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 3.
At the scene, police found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said a four-door vehicle was seen leaving the area and heading east on Buren Street after the shooting and may be involved or have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
