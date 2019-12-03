‘I cried all the way home’: Richmond man wins big with Virginia Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man’s daily routine was flipped upside down when he won big from the Virginia Lottery!
Dalton Perkinson meets a buddy of his at the Wawa at 8851 Staples Mill Road to play some lottery games almost every day. But that routine got a bit more interesting when he won $250,000 on a White Hot 5s ticket.
“I was going crazy!” he laughed. “I cried all the way home!”
Perkinson is the second player to win the game’s top prize.
“White Hot 5s from the Virginia Lottery features prizes ranging from $5 to $250,000. The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,040,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.39," said Virginia Lottery officials in a press release. “Two top prize tickets remain unclaimed.”
Perkinson said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.
