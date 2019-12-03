Hopewell police search for masked armed robber

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for a person who robbed the Community Food Mart on Monday evening.
Officers were called around 7:17 p.m. for an armed robbery along South Mesa Drive.
Police said a man went into the business, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.
The robber then left on foot, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officials said the robber was wearing gloves, a black jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a hood and half mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.