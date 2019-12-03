Holiday flavors return to Duck Donuts

(WWBT) - “Duck” the Halls with yummy donuts!
Holiday flavors are returning to Duck Donuts for a limited time this December.
Mint icing returns with a new crushed peppermint topping and a sweet holly berry candy. In addition to those seasonal flavors, there will also be glaze with holiday-inspired sprinkles, vanilla with raspberry drizzle and chocolate icing with chopped bacon.
"We want to help our guests eliminate one daunting task this holiday season, baking, by letting us cater to their holiday needs for any upcoming special occasion or party,” said Russ DiGilio, the founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “We are focused on providing families with not only delicious donuts but an opportunity to create warm family memories this season.”
You can also enjoy some holiday-inspired beverages this season with a winter roast medium coffee blend, which features rich flavors of sweet butterscotch and complementing flavors of hazelnut and whiskey. Special expresso drinks include a vanilla latte sprinkled with cinnamon, a peppermint mocha topped with crushed peppermints and chocolate drizzle and a salted caramel mocha garnished with drizzles of caramel.
Holiday donuts will be available through Dec. 31.
