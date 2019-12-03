Forecast: A little cooler than average and staying dry through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pattern gets calm and stays cool through the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, high: 51
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high: 50
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
First Alert: Next Tuesday looks warm and windy ahead of a cold front with rain. Then sharply colder for next Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.