Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on NBC12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on NBC12 and all NBC stations tonight at 8 p.m.
The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos populating living in the town of Whoville.
The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.
After Tuesday’s airing, the show will return to NBC12 again on Christmas at 8 p.m.
