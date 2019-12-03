Doorbell cameras aid police in solving theft cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Package thieves can strike anywhere, and Richmond Police says doorbell cameras are slowly becoming tools in their fight against theft.
“Before we’d have to develop a suspect, and then put out a person of interest with a sketch or a photo,” said RPD Lt. Rob Fleming.
Now, all that suspect info is just a phone app away.
“In my sector, we have a lot of property crimes. For instance, package theft this time of year, where people are getting their Christmas items delivered," Fleming said, adding that the devices were instrumental in catching a thief hitting houses from Ginter Park to the Carver neighborhood.
“We haven’t had anything stolen yet, but it’s always a matter of time,” said Ginter Park resident Brian Imburg.
Imburg wasn’t home at the time but says he usually works from home, adding that the doorbells give him the leg up on package thieves, and allows him to play Good Samaritan for his neighbors.
“I’ve told my new next-door neighbors, have their stuff put on our porch so that I can retrieve it for them,” Imburg said.
But whether you own those devices or not, Fleming recommends having your packages delivered at local pick-up spots, or perhaps have a neighbor grab it from your porch.
