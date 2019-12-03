Chesterfield police search for suspect after armed robbery at gas station

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station.
Police say a man walked into the RaceWay Gas Station at 5600 Jefferson Davis Highway around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 2, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The suspect ran off with an unknown amount of money.
Police say no one was injured during the robbery.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and suspect vehicle.
He was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black shoes and a black mask. He also had a black goatee and mustache. He was last seen getting into a newer model, dark colored, four door sedan.
Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
