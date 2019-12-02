On this day: Letter sent to Virginia governor about segregation found at library

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history December 2, 1955, a black man named Robert Leon Bacon wrote to the Governor of Virginia describing the hardships of living under segregation.
In his letter, now found at the Library of Virginia he wrote that “Virginia is the home of presidents but it is not the home of democracy.”
Bacon vowed to leave the South, promising to tell northerners about his experiences in Virginia.
This was all because of Virginia’s “massive resistance” campaign to fight the U.S. Supreme Court Ruling of Brown vs Board of Education of Topeka Kansas. It’s one of the most important Supreme Court decisions in the 20th century.
It overturned the doctrine of separate but equal from 1897 and was the culmination of a series of legal cases from the NAACP that started to move American society away from segregation. One of those cases is from Virginia.
