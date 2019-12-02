Teen fighting for life after second Sunday shooting in Richmond’s Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The violent weekend in Richmond continues, after police say a juvenile was shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court, Sunday evening.
Richmond Police say at about 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Accommodation Street for reports of a shooting. They found a young man in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with potentially deadly injuries.
This comes after another shooting on that same stretch of Accommodation Street, two hours before. Police say another man had been shot on the 2100 block and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say it’s too early to determine whether the two shootings off Accommodation Street were related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips app.
