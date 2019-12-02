Suspect evades Chesterfield police after car chase, then fleeing on foot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The driver of a stolen car managed to elude Chesterfield police, Sunday evening.
Chesterfield police say officers spotted a stolen vehicle on Chesterfield Avenue in Ettrick, just before 8 p.m.
Police attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. Officers say a pursuit continued into Petersburg.
The driver ultimately stopped on Commerce Street, and then fled on foot.
He is still at large. Police say they do know the identity of the suspect.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.