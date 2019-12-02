Route 60 closed after dump truck crashes, hangs off bridge

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A portion of Route 60 in New Kent County is closed due to a dump truck crash in the vicinity of Pocahontas Trail.
According to the New Kent County Sheriff, a portion of the tractor-trailer is hanging off the bridge going over the Chickahominy River.
Virginia State Police said around 2:51 p.m. a 2018 Western Star dump truck driven by, Andrew Gurley, 20, of Charles City, was heading east with the bed of the truck raised.
“The truck preceded in the right lane across the Chickahominy River Bridge overturning on the passenger side with the bed of the truck leaning over the jersey wall,” troopers said in a release.
Police said approximately 23,000 pounds of agriculture lime was lost. The Department of Environmental Quality was notified.
Some power lines were also damaged on the Henrico side of the Chickahominy River Bridge.
All east and west lanes are closed in the area. Drivers are urged to use a different route for the time being.
Police said Gurley was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
