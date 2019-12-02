Richmond school donations to receive a 50% match on Giving Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Tuesday, all donations to support Richmond Public Schools (RPS) campaigns on DonorsChoose will receive a 50 percent match!
The crowdfunding platform enables teachers and school-based staff to raise funds for classroom materials and school-based initiatives.
RPS has already raised more than $1,699,264 and has fully funded a total of 3,503 projects in counting. While over 41 percent of that funding has been received from out-of-state.
Some participating schools include George Washington Carver Elementary, Barack Obama Elementary School and Swansboro Elementary School.
Additionally, select special projects will be matched up to two times.
To support RPS campaigns, visit their website here.
