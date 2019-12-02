News to Know for Dec. 2: Man wanted after police pursuit; Violent weekend in Richmond; RPS rezoning vote tonight; Rainy start to the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines we’re following this Monday morning.
Early morning rain will slow your morning commute, then we’ll catch a few afternoon showers.
And get ready for some cool air - the rest of the week will be chilly with lows in the mid-30s.
The driver of a stolen car managed to elude Chesterfield police on Sunday evening.
Police attempted to pull the car over, but Robert Paul Pickett, 19, refused to stop. Officers say a pursuit continued into Petersburg.
Pickett is still at large.
The string of violence started Saturday night with a shooting along Midlothian Turnpike, near Swansboro Elementary School. The victim was found dead - we’re told he was a worker at a nearby convenience store.
In the city’s southside, a man was shot at a Sunoco Gas Station on Hull Street Road - he’s fighting to survive.
An hour before that, a man was shot at Somerset Glen apartments on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police say a teen is fighting for his life after being shot around 7 p.m. in Mosby Court.
About 90 minutes earlier, a man was shot, one block away. He’s expected to be okay.
Police say it’s too early to determine whether the two shootings off Accommodation Street were related.
Luckily, there were no reported injuries after an apartment building was hit by gunfire on Sunday night.
It happened at the Belmont Hills Apartments on Stella Road just before midnight.
No information on a possible suspect was immediately available.
We have an update from Richmond, where police identified the man killed in a Thanksgiving Day double shooting.
Tyrese Barlow, 19, was shot Thursday morning on Creighton Road. He died at the hospital. A woman was also shot multiple times; she survived.
A Henrico police officer was a literal life-saver for a man, when he gave him CPR at a fast-food restaurant.
Officer Jonathan Turner was off-duty Tuesday night when he saved Lisa Gravitt’s father in the parking lot of the Short Pump Cook-out.
Lisa posted a message on Facebook, hoping to connect with the officer and she did! She says god placed officer turner at the right place at the right time.
Happening tonight - A vote is expected from the Richmond school board that could affect where your child goes to school.
The zoning debate has been a major topic of debate - the district is considering four different options.
It’s supposed to reduce overcrowding as well as boost diversity among the schools. Some parents have expressed concern with their children going to school outside of their neighborhood as well as putting high-achieving and low-achieving students in one classroom.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Greene Elementary School on Catalina Drive.
'Tis the season of tree lightings! Today in Richmond, the Jefferson Hotel hosts its 33rd annual Christmas tree lighting.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus lighting the tree at 6:20. The free event is open to the public.
On this day in history December 2, 1955, a black man named Robert Leon Bacon wrote to the Governor of Virginia describing the hardships of living under segregation.
He wrote that “Virginia is the home of presidents but it is not the home of democracy.” Bacon vowed to leave the South, promising to tell northerners about his experiences in Virginia.
This was all because of Virginia’s “massive resistance” campaign to fight the U.S. Supreme Court Ruling of Brown vs Board of Education. Learn all about it in episode 3 of our How We Got Here Podcast:
Oh, come on. It’s Monday, not doomsday. - unknown
