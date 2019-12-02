‘The National’ offering 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For those who like to skip the crowds on Black Friday, you can score some local deals online for Cyber Monday.
The National in Richmond is offering a two-for-one deal on tickets for every show. You can get two tickets for the price of one, but only while supplies last and only through 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019.
The promotion is not valid on VIP tickets, 2-day passes, AXS Premium, AXS Official Re-sale or third-party promoted events.
For a full list of participating concerts and to purchase tickets click HERE.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.