‘The National’ offering 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal

‘The National’ offering 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal
The deal is only good through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019. (Source: The National)
By Michael Pegram | December 2, 2019 at 3:44 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 3:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For those who like to skip the crowds on Black Friday, you can score some local deals online for Cyber Monday.

The National in Richmond is offering a two-for-one deal on tickets for every show. You can get two tickets for the price of one, but only while supplies last and only through 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019.

The promotion is not valid on VIP tickets, 2-day passes, AXS Premium, AXS Official Re-sale or third-party promoted events.

For a full list of participating concerts and to purchase tickets click HERE.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.