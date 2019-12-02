Michelle Obama is coming to Richmond - Here’s how you can get tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be coming to The Richmond Forum on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 for a special program to benefit speech and debate programs in the region’s public middle and high schools.
The Richmond Region Speech & Debate Initiative was started by The Richmond Forum in 2018. So far this school year, the program has supported 19 speech and debate teams in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover.
