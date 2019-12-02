Man sentenced to 104 months in prison for role in armed robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Devin Walcott, 21, and two others robbed a 7-Eleven on Cary Street in Richmond.
Walcott and two others planned to travel to Ashland in the early morning hours to Green Top Hunting and Fishing to break in and steal firearms.
As a result of not being able to break into the doors of the building, one of the individuals with Walcott fired a firearm at a lock on one of the doors to gain entry.
An employee heard the gun go off and shouted at Walcott and the two individuals. The burglars were unaware anyone was inside the store. As a result, they fled the scene in Walcott’s vehicle.
Instead, the co-conspirators decided to rob the 7-Eleven on Cary Street in Richmond.
All three suspects wore Halloween masks and hoodies.
One of the co-conspirators carried a firearm into the store to carry out the robbery. All three entered and left the store, with one of them carrying a firearm to complete the robbery.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, G. Zachary Terwilliger, and Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, Ashan M. Benedict, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen E. Anthony prosecuted the case.
