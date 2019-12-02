Hanover deputies searching for burglary suspect

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for a suspect of a break-in that happened on November 10, 2019.
Deputies responded to James River Equipment for a breaking and entering around 3:40 a.m. Forced entry was made to the business. The suspect stole chainsaws from the business valued at over $5,400.
He was wearing black pants, black hoodie with a neon green hoodie underneath, black Nike sneakers, and a black ski mask.
The vehicle driven by the suspect is a silver 4-door Nissan Versa. Investigators believe this suspect is connected to three commercial burglaries in Henrico County between November 9 and November 10, 2019.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
