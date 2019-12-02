Hanover County Schools surprised with $10,000 donation from Dollar General

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Teachers and students of the Hanover County Public Schools were surprised with a $10,000 donation recently.
The donation - to benefit literacy and education initiatives - came from Dollar General Corporation’s “Thanks Giving” campaign this holiday season.
Representatives from Kersey Creek Elementary, Rural Point Elementary, Pearson’s Corner Elementary, Cool Spring Elementary and Mechanicsville Elementary each received $2,000 as part of a gift.
“Dollar General is very passionate about its mission of Serving Others, and we are excited to surprise five elementary schools in the Hanover County Public Schools division with donations to further their reading and literacy programs,” said Carrie Cousins, Dollar General’s district manager. “We hope these donations will help equip each school with the tools and resources it needs to improve reading and literacy initiatives for students.”
Each school may use the funds at their discretion to support their respective missions by purchasing books, technology programs and/or other educational supplies or resources.
“We are grateful for the generous donation from Dollar General that will directly benefit our students and support their learning. Our strong business and community partnerships are vital to our ongoing success,” said Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools.
Dollar General’s community outreach centers around literacy and education.
