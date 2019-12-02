Forecast: Early Monday morning rain, then a chilly week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early morning rain will slow the AM commute, then we’ll catch a few afternoon showers.
MONDAY: Rain through 6-7am, then Mostly Cloudy. A few scattered afternoon rain showers. NW wind 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 100% in the early morning, then 40% in the afternoon)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, high: 50.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon rain showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Next rain chance looks like Monday of NEXT week.
