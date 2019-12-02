2 fighting for life after violent Sunday in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries in two separate shootings in South Richmond Sunday afternoon.
Richmond police say the first shooting happened at the Sunoco gas station in the 1800 block of Hull Street around 2 p.m. Sunday. The window pane at the gas station’s food mart appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. Bullet casings could be seen outside.
The man that was shot was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
About an hour later, Richmond Police responded to a shooting at Somerset Glen Apartments off Westover Hills Boulevard.
Once on scene, they found another man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, also with a life-threatening injury.
One woman in the complex tells NBC12 that she heard some yelling outside, before at least one gunshot.
These two incidents, were preceded by another shooting on Saturday night that left one man dead.
Police do not believe that Sunday’s first shooting is related to Saturday’s incident.
Police have not released any information on suspects in either of Sunday’s shooting.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.