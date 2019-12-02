Crime Solvers looking for information after vehicle struck with gunfire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program needs your help to solve a shooting.
On Oct. 22 around 12:30 a.m., the victim was stopped at a traffic signal located at Winterpock Road and Hull Street Road when they noticed the driver in the vehicle behind them was approaching on foot.
Before the suspect reached their vehicle, the light changed, and both parties proceeded west on Hull Street Road. As the vehicles were approaching Otterdale Road, the victim passed the suspect and heard what sounded like gunshots.
The victim pulled into the Wawa at Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road, and the suspect vehicle continued west on Hull Street Road. Once officers arrived, they determined the victim’s vehicle had been struck by gunfire. The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model, silver vehicle with three occupants.
The suspects vehicle is described as an older-model, silver vehicle with three occupants.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.