Christmas tree and wreath delivered to Governor’s Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented a Christmas tree and wreath to Governor Ralph Northam to First Lady Pamela Northam Monday morning.
This year’s tree came from Providence Farm in Floyd, Va., which is owned by John Houston.
The wreath came from Lori Grove of Caritas Farm in Mt. Solon, Va. Houston and Grove are this year’s Grand Champion award winners of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association’s 2019 Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest.
Tours for the public will begin Dec. 3rd.