Chesterfield County elementary school to close early due to strong odor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County school is closing early due to an odor in the school.
Officials say Wells Elementary had its floors worked on over the break, and the smell remains noticeable Monday morning.
Buses are being routed back to the school for an 11:15 a.m. dismissal. Lunch will be offered to all students.
If a child does not ride the place, parents were asked to make arrangements to pick up their children.
The school released a statement on the early dismissal:
"We understand that this change in our dismissal time is an incredible inconvenience. I will contact families later this afternoon or early this evening with an update about tomorrow’s schedule. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to adapt to the situation that have been presented.”
