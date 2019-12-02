Charlottesville crews working to remove graffiti on Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Last week’s graffiti on the statue of Robert E. Lee is not coming off easily.
Staff with the Departments of Parks and Recreation was at Market Street Park Monday, December 2, working to scrub the paint off the pedestal for the Confederate monument.
Police discovered “Impeach Trump” and “This Is Racist” painted on the Lee statue around 8 p.m. Thursday, November 28. Tarps were used to cover the graffiti over the weekend.
The statue of Thomas “Stonewall" Jackson in Court Square Park was also spray painted with “This Is Racist” on both sides of its pedestal at some point during the weekend.
The pedestals for both statues have been vandalized multiple times, either with paint or by the decorative granite being chipped away.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest for the vandalism of the statues. That number is 434-977-4000.
