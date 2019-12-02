Boil-water advisory issued for Prince George tap water

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A boil-water advisory has been issued in Prince George County.
The Prince George County Water System is advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. Failure to do so could result in stomach or intestinal illness.
The advisory comes after a recent water main repair. During the repair, areas of the water system experienced low-pressure zones, which could make the system susceptible to contamination.
How to consume water safely:
- Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
- An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water.
- The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%.
- Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about Ľ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.
- Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
To address this problem the county is flushing, disinfecting and testing the water system. The problem is anticipated to be resolved within three to five days.
