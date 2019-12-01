Woman dodges gunfire after shots fired into Chesterfield apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Chesterfield called police after she said someone shot into her home off the 2,800 hundred block of Camberwell Road, around 7:30 p.m. That’s located in the Southe Pointe Landing apartments.
Thankfully, police say the woman wasn’t hurt. Detectives report they did find shell casings.
They’re now looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
