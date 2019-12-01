UPS Driver robbed and kidnapped; suspect still on the loose

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County investigators need your help finding a man who robbed and kidnapped a UPS driver making deliveries earlier this month in the Center Point area. The UPS driver was making a stop in the 300 block of Sun Hill Road November 5 around 7:30 p.m. While the driver was in the back of the truck, Crime Stoppers says a skinny black male about 5′8″ pulled a gun on the driver.
“The employe gave him the keys. The suspect closed the back door of the truck, with the employee still in there. He got in the truck and drove away,” J.M. Davis with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said.
The good news for the UPS driver, the suspect did not latch the door of the truck. The employee was able to get out while the truck slowed down and got away.
“He played it perfectly. He kept his head, played it cool. He was calm. He didn’t do anything to agitate the suspect and when the had the opportunity to flee, he fled,” Davis said.
The truck was later recovered but all the packages were gone. Jefferson County Sheriff’ detectives are convinced this guy is known the in community and someone knows him. There is a concern that as the Christmas shopping season kicks up, more delivery trucks could be at risk.
“That is always a concern. Until he is apprehended, we are always worried this may happen again and maybe the next time the driver is not as lucky. So we need the public’s help. Somebody knows who this guy is.” Davis said.
Anyone with information about the robber and kidnapper, contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama 205-254-7777 or use their tip app P3 Tips or crimestoppersmetroal.com. You can remain anonymous and possibly get a reward.
