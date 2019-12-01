Off-duty Henrico police officer helps save man’s life

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An off-duty Henrico Police Officer was in the right place at the right time when he jumped into action to save a man!
A Facebook post from a woman named Lisa Gravitt said Officer Jonathan Turner administered CPR on Gravitt’s father Tuesday night in the parking lot of Cookout in Short Pump, saving his life.
“He and I have been talking about how things happened that evening and God definitely placed him at the right place at the right time that night for my parents,” Gravitt wrote.
Gravitt took to social media in an attempt to find the officer who helped her father - she was successful.
“We are SO grateful for him and his selfless act of kindness,” she wrote. “May God bless him and his family as he continues to serve our community.”
Henrico Police took to social media thanking the family for reaching out with a positive update.
