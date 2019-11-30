Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson claim region crowns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High school football regional championship weekend kicked off on Friday, with two local squads punching their tickets to the state semifinals.
Patrick Henry got a late touchdown and a game-securing turnover to top Dinwiddie, 13-6, claiming the Region 4B championship. Tied 6-6 in the fourth quarter, the Patriots’ Jordan Allen took a direct snap and powered in for the short rushing touchdown, putting the Pats in the lead. Zeik Williams intercepted a last second desperation pass by the Generals, as Patrick Henry improved to 10-3 and will travel to Lake Taylor next weekend.
Thomas Jefferson had to hold off a charge from King William to claim the 2A crown, the Vikings’ first regional championship in program history. Shamar Graham’s 66 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put TeeJay on top, 22-14, and the Vikings would not look back. The Cavaliers scored twice late, but could not catch the region’s top seed. Thomas Jefferson goes to 11-2 on the season and will take on Stuarts Draft in the state semifinals.
In Region 6A, Thomas Dale could not slow down Oscar Smith’s Romon Copeland, who propelled the Tigers to a 29-7 victory over the Knights. Dale closes out its season with a 9-4 record.
Three regional championship games involving local squads kick off on Saturday. Varina travels to Manchester to decide the 5B title winner (1:00), while Hopewell hosts James Monroe in 3A (2:00) and Goochland welcomes James Monroe in 3B (2:00).
