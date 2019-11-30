Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson claim region crowns

Thomas Jefferson had to hold off a charge from King William to claim the 2A crown, the Vikings’ first regional championship in program history. Shamar Graham’s 66 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put TeeJay on top, 22-14, and the Vikings would not look back. The Cavaliers scored twice late, but could not catch the region’s top seed. Thomas Jefferson goes to 11-2 on the season and will take on Stuarts Draft in the state semifinals.