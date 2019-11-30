Hopewell Fire Department honors slain Richmond Fire Lieutenant

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire and Rescue is paying tribute to a Richmond Fire Lieutenant shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day.
Crews placed a thin red line bearing Lt. Ashley Berry’s name 'End of Watch 11-29-19′ across the City of Hopewell seal on their emergency vehicles Saturday. The department credits firefighters and medics who started their careers in Richmond before transferring to Hopewell for coming up with the tribute.
Lt. Berry, 33, was shot Thursday night in the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue at 11:39 p.m. She later died at VCU Medical Center.
She had been a dedicated firefighter with the department for eight years. She was recently promoted to the Richmond Fire Marshals Office, this past year. She leaves behind three children.
A silver or gold in color SUV was seen speeding away after the shooting.
Anyone with information on this crime who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
