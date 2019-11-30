History-making T.J. High Vikings football team raises money for varsity jackets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Thomas Jefferson High School Football team made history this year, winning 11 games- the most in the school’s history.
Supporters of the team are now fundraising to buy the dedicated athletes Varsity Letterman Jackets, that they could wear proudly.
An online fundraiser has already collected $1,500 of the total cost of the jackets, which is over $7,000.
The jackets would have the T.J. logo, ‘Vikings’ stitched across on the back, and the commemorative year and team record on the arm.
The Vikings are set to face off against Stuarts Draft in their first play-off match of the season, on December 6th.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.