Virginia museum selling new holiday ornament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) has a new and collectible holiday ornament for sale.
The Official 2019 Virginia History Ornament features a magnolia wreath with iconic symbols of Virginia’s history.
Some symbols include a tennis racket to remember the legacy of Arthur Ashe; a fiddle and bow highlighting the rich musical tradition of Southwest Virginia’s Crooked Road; the Capitol at Colonial Williamsburg; an icon of Roanoke - the Norfolk and Western J611 train; a foxhunter and American foxhound from Middleburg; and the iconic Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington.
Proceeds from ornament sales benefit VMHC educational initiatives.
