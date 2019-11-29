Virginia museum selling new holiday ornament

VMHC 2019 holiday ornament (Source: Virginia Museum of History & Culture)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 29, 2019 at 3:17 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 3:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) has a new and collectible holiday ornament for sale.

The Official 2019 Virginia History Ornament features a magnolia wreath with iconic symbols of Virginia’s history.

Some symbols include a tennis racket to remember the legacy of Arthur Ashe; a fiddle and bow highlighting the rich musical tradition of Southwest Virginia’s Crooked Road; the Capitol at Colonial Williamsburg; an icon of Roanoke - the Norfolk and Western J611 train; a foxhunter and American foxhound from Middleburg; and the iconic Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington.

Proceeds from ornament sales benefit VMHC educational initiatives.

Click here for a link to buy the ornament.

