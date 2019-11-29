Richmond Fire Lieutenant killed in Hopewell shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a killer after a Chesterfield woman, and Richmond Fire Lieutenant, was shot on Thanksgiving night.
The Richmond Fire Department confirms to NBC12 that Ashley Berry had been a firefighter for the last 8 years. She was recently promoted to work in the fire marshal’s office.
On November 28, 2019 at 11:39 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue, where they found a woman who had been shot.
Police say 33-year-old Ashley Nichole Berry, of Chesterfield County was taken first to John Randolph Medical Center and then to VCU Medical Center, where she died.
A silver or gold in color SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.
As they investigate the homicide, police ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, has information, or may have been traveling in the area at the time to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.
Anyone with information on this crime who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
