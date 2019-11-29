Need to return something? Here’s how.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As shoppers are hitting the stores to do their Black Friday shopping, here are some helpful return policies.
Items that are shipped by Amazon between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 may be returned until January 31, 2020 for a full refund. Exclusions may apply.
Items purchased online through the Apple store that are received between Nov. 15 and Dec. 25 may be returned through Jan. 8. Purchases made after Dec. 25 are subject to Apple’s standard return policy.
If you purchased from Best Buy from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, your items can be returned until Jan. 14, 2020. However, this excludes cellphones, tablets, cellular wearables, Applecare monthly plans and major appliances.
For a full list of return policies visit Promocodes.com.
