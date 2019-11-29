Official Black Friday shopping kicks off

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Since 5pm on Thanksgiving Day, the doors to the Kohl’s on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield have been open.
“We started out at 5am this morning, and we got here at 5:45, but we were up at 3:30," said shopper Laurel Rese.
The Kohl’s wasn’t as packed as what one would picture when referring to “Black Friday”, but staff tell us that Thanksgiving Day is when the real crowds were perusing.
“Last night we went to Macy’s, and it was pretty packed out there,” said one shopper named Tony, who was going in to Day 2 of his Christmas shopping.
But there were still some traditional Black Friday shoppers around, with the Kohl’s being their stop of the day.
“Probably 10 or 11," said Keith of Chesterfield, when asked what time he would shop until, adding, "one of the things that drew me to Black Friday was the chaos of it.”
Luckily, no actual chaos at this location. But perhaps a for some people’s wallets afterwards.
“I was walking past and happened to noticed a lot of the sales signs said like 70% off. So I stopped, took a look, a lot of stuff caught my eye, so I started buying stuff,” said Coleton Poor of Midlothian.
According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers are expected to spend about 4% more this year than last year, averaging just over $1,000 in gifts.
Big ticket items like flat screen TV’s and video game consoles still remain popular.
Although some Black Friday deals start days beforehand online, and possibly in-store, shoppers like Laurel Rese tell us they still look forward to days like this.
“You can’t beat being in the store, feeling and touching, and being in the atmosphere," she said.
Whether it’s online or in-store, its estimated that over 165 million people will be doing their shopping between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.
