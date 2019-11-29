Man arrested after armed robbery in park

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is arrested and charged after a K-9 unit tracked him down following an armed robbery.
Petersburg police responded to Poplar Law Park for reports of an armed robbery. When they arrived the victim said they were selling an I-Phone 8 to someone when the suspect pulled out gun and demanded the phone. He then ran away.
A K-9 officer and K9 partner were able to track the scent to a nearby residence where they located and arrested Jason Edmonds. Edmonds was positively identified by the suspect as well as witnesses.
Edmonds is in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Petersburg police want to remind people to use the Petersburg Bureau of Police’s Safe Exchange Zone when meeting up with strangers.
