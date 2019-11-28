Vehicle runs off road, overturns in Nottoway County; driver killed

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Nottoway County.
The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 360 near Vo-Tech Road.
“A 1999 Jeep Laredo was traveling east on Route 360 when it ran off the road and overturned,” a state police spokesperson said.
Crews found the vehicle 7 hours later and about 75 feet from the highway.
The driver Wesley Delaney, 81, of Jetersville, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
