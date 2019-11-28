Richmond police need your help identifying suspect in hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to locating the man they say hit and injured two people before leaving the scene.
Richmond police say they are searching for Damon Battle-Gill, 24, of the 700 block of South Pine Street.
Police say the incident happened at 11:11 p.m. on October 11 when officers were called to an alley near the 100 block of South Belvidere Street for a report of a hit and run.
Police found a man and woman who say they were walking in the alley when they were hit.
The woman was taken to the hospital and the man was treated at the scene.
Both are expected to be ok.
Battle-Gill has recently cut his hair to a short hairstyle.
Anyone with information about the location of Battle-Gill is asked to call Major Crimes Detective T. Owens at (804) 646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
