Restaurant Report: Restaurants to be thankful for

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s special edition of the Restaurant Report, some suggestions on where to eat if you’re heading to shop this long holiday weekend. We’re showcasing two of our Hall of Fame Award winners; to get the award, these restaurants must have perfect inspections.
Lamarr Johnson is sitting in his restaurant Pig and Brew exactly one year after it opened.
“We’re known for smoked BBQ, so it’s NC style!” said Lamarr Johnson.
Johnson started the restaurant on Hull Street in Churchill with his godfather.
“It’s our own style; we make everything homemade even our sauce. I mean we just put a little more love in our food," said Johnson.
The restaurant’s last inspection was perfect, which is why they’re winning our Hall of Fame Award!
“I have a great staff. My staff actually, we make sure that we’re on top of it. We try to be on top of it every day, so we don’t have to act like we’re rushing for the health inspection," said Johnson.
Next, we’re going to New Kent County to Third Base Grill! Owen Barry is the owner, he says he came up with the name as a kid. The restaurant is known for its steak and cheese sandwiches, wings, and burgers. Their past five inspections have been perfect!
“To be successful, I feel like you have to be clean. If you come in and it’s dirty, nobody is going to come back. So I think that’s the #1 priority to make sure the restaurant is clean at all times," said Barry.
Congratulations to both Third Base Grill and Pig and Brew for your Hall of Fame awards!
