Police: Man seriously injured after accidental shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting in the 8600 block of Branchs Woods Lane.
According to police, officers responded to a report of an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound around 5:17 Wednesday.
One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield police believe the victim was accidentally shot by a known person.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
