Police: Man seriously injured after accidental shooting in Chesterfield

Police responded to the shooting near the intersection of Gordon Street and North Robertson Street.
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 27, 2019 at 10:09 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:09 PM

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting in the 8600 block of Branchs Woods Lane.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound around 5:17 Wednesday.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield police believe the victim was accidentally shot by a known person.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

