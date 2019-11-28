Forecast: Dry and breezy Thanksgiving, Sunday rain likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry but cooler weather returns for Thanksgiving Day and Friday. Sunday rain is on the way.
THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving! Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs upper 40s to near 50.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some spotty light rain in the afternoon but better chances at night. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance mainly towards evening: 40%). Overnight rain chance increases to 80%
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely but ending later afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times early in the day. Early morning lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or flurries possible, mainly northeast. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s (Precip Chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Lows upper 20s, highs upper 40s
